By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

OAP Toke Makinwa revealed her struggle with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and how therapy helped her through.

The 35-year-old entrepreneur shared a video of Oprah Winfrey addressing her tense relationship with her mother and how she struggled as a child who wasn’t accepted because of the colour of her skin.

In her caption, Toke wrote that everyone is broken and struggling with something. She added that she had to go into therapy to save her mental health.





”Therapy saved me, I’m not a hundred percent but I can say therapy has really helped. One day I hope I am brave enough to share my journey to healing from PTSD through therapy.

”Forgive someone today” she continued.