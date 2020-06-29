Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State on Sunday said his administration had completed 700 boreholes and two hospitals at Bambur and Gembu in Karim-Lamido and Sardauna Local Government Areas.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN), Ishaku said this while addressing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters at a reception organised for him at Rimi Primary School, Tukum.

”Apart from health and water sectors, my administration had turned around the education, agricultural and social sectors, to improve the living conditions of our people,” he said.

Ishaku said his administration’s rehabilitation of Takum General Hospital made it possible for the hospital to provide quality service to the urban town and surrounding communities.





Ishaku, who was visiting his hometown, Takum, for the first time since his re-election in 2019, was received by a mammoth crowd, some of whom climbed trees to have a glimpse of him.

”Many communities in the area would soon enjoy uninterrupted power supply courtesy of soon to be commissioned 40MW electricity dam project in Kashimbila, Takum LGA.

”Others to enjoy also are Donga, Ussa, Wukari and Ibi Local Government Areas while the Yangtu Special Development Area would soon enjoy uninterrupted power supply.

”We will liaise with relevant federal authorities and the World Bank to improve irrigation activities and water supply to the rural communities since Kashimbila project is a multi purpose one,” he said.

Ishaku, who was in Takum to vote in the upcoming Local Government Council Election, scheduled for June 30, called on the people of the area to conduct themselves peacefully as they elect candidates of their choice.

Traditional dances and other cultural displays added colour to the event.