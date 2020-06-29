Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, on Monday rejected U.S. media reports that claimed Russia offered bounties for killing U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan.

Peskov said; “These claims are nothing but lies. Reputable and high-quality world media outlets have been increasingly publishing elaborate hoaxes in the last few years.

“This definitely does not speak well for maintaining their reputation and prestige,” he added.

U.S. media had reported allegations of Russia secretly offering rewards to militant Islamists, including Taliban troops, to encourage attacks on U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan.





However, the story was first reported by the New York Times, citing intelligence contacts.

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a statement that U.S. intelligence did not find this information credible.

“It is possibly another fabricated Russia hoax,” he said.