By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian singer-songwriter Hadiza Blell, better known by her stage name Di’Ja took to Twitter to take a stand against child marriage.

The mum of 3 and Mavin Records label artiste in a series of tweet stated that a law should be put in place to allow girls development before sexual intercourse.

She also opined that although the Muslim religion uses early marriages to nip promiscuity, a girl should get to the age of 18 at least before involving in marital acts.





Check out the exchange between her followers and herself below.

Our young girls need to be allowed to grow up before doing grown man and women things like marriage and anything to do with sexual reproduction. If you really mean well you will at least give her until 18 years old, while honestly guiding her spirit. Not every one means well. — Di'Ja 🇳🇬🇸🇱 (@aphroDIJA) June 28, 2020

That’s why I say “at least” legally the laws. But even that IS too young. Especially in today’s world. https://t.co/nJKGeXnxXX — Di'Ja 🇳🇬🇸🇱 (@aphroDIJA) June 28, 2020

DO YOU KNOW ABOUT OBSTETRIC FISTULA? Very high in young girls early marriages whose reproductive systems have not fully developed. Ya Allah we ask you for guidance. Our children cannot keep going through pain because of lack of understanding.@AishaUmmi_Garba @kagara_hafsy — Di'Ja 🇳🇬🇸🇱 (@aphroDIJA) June 28, 2020

The idea is not to fight men or women. The idea is to work together as men and women because I know our faith works to curb promiscuity but the world and a child’s development is not the same like before. We just want them to develop first please. I’m hoping we can find a way. https://t.co/mMGrGFSTLG — Di'Ja 🇳🇬🇸🇱 (@aphroDIJA) June 29, 2020

Dija who was born in Kaduna, northern Nigeria, a region plagued with child marriage further stated that early childbirth is a major cause of Obstetric fistula.

According to UNFPA (The United Nations Population Fund,) Obstetric fistula is one of the most serious and tragic childbirth injuries. A hole between the birth canal and bladder and/or rectum, caused by prolonged, obstructed labor without access to timely, high-quality medical treatment.

It leaves women leaking urine, faeces or both, and often leads to chronic medical problems, depression, social isolation and deepening poverty.

Causes include injury during childbirth, cancer, radiation therapy and surgical complications. Depending on the size and location of the fistula, there may be foul-smelling vaginal discharge or passage of stool from the vagina.

Some such fistulas may close on their own, but most need to be repaired surgically.

