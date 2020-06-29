The Niger Police Command has arrested a 45 year- old man for stealing a Toyota Camry.

The car with registration number RSH 379 AP was stolen at Wuse area of FCT Abuja.

Police identified the rogue as Baba Aliyu, who lives in Lambata area of Gurara Local Government Area of the state.





ASP Wasiu Abiodun, the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), made this known in a statement on Monday.

Abiodun, said that, based on a tip-off, on 26, June at about 16:30 hour, Police patrol team attached to Gawu Babangida division intercepted a Toyota Camry vehicle with registration number RSH 379 AP along Minna – Suleja road.

“The driver refused to stop and the patrol team gave the vehicle a hot chase, as a result, the driver abandoned the vehicle at Lambata and took to his heels.

” Policemen chased the suspect and shot him on the leg before he could be arrested”, he said.

Abiodun, said the suspect was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The police spokesman said that the suspect would be charged to court.