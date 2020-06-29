Two suspects have been arrested by the police for the kidnap of a medical doctor, Audu Benedict, his son and one of his associates on 10 March last year.

Benedict was kidnapped on the road at Katsina-Ala LGA, Benue State while travelling from Taraba State to Abuja.

The suspects, Henry Terkula Gwa ‘m’ 25yrs from Donga LGA of Benue State and Terhile Tsavbe, ‘m’ 30yrs from Gawa village, Katsina-ala LGA of Benue State were arrested on the 6th and 11th June, 2020.

This followed an intense search for the victims and manhunt for the perpetrators by the Police Operatives of the Intelligence Response Team.





Investigations revealed that the criminal gang collected 7.5million naira as ransom from the families of the victims as condition for their release.

The suspects forced the late Dr Audu Benedict to issue them a cheque of N500,000 which they cashed in a commercial bank in Gboko town, Benue State.

Subsequently, the suspects killed the three (3) victims and had them buried in a shallow grave at Gawa in Katsina-ala LGA of Benue State.

While effort is being intensified to arrest other suspects still at large, the police team is on the verge of exhuming the remains of the slain victims.

In a similar development, the Police have also arrested 25 criminal suspects for their involvements in a varying cases of kidnapping, armed robbery and illegal possession of prohibited firearms currently under investigations.

The suspects are members of high-profile criminal gangs terrorising communities and major highways of the North-Central and North-West States of the country.

Exhibits recovered by the police team from the suspects include: 6 AK47 rifles, three (3) locally fabricated pump action guns, One (1) locally fabricated pistol, 2 dane guns, 55 rounds of AK47 ammunition, 4 empty magazines, one (1) laptop computer and One (1) Toyota Corolla Car with REG No. MKD 13 RC.

All the suspects will be charged to court at the conclusion of investigations.