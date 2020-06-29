By Jennifer Okundia

Annie Idibia, 39, has shared her latest photos, rocking a yellow and black print play suit with her new hair cut to match her outfit

In a statement to her 6 million plus fans, the model and Nollywood actress urged her followers to smile more and also be the light.

The wife of legendary Nigerian musician 2Baba and mum of two wrote the message below:





1st Slide : Owning This Week Like A Boss Should… 👑

2nd Slide: Smile More ..And Be The Light💡

Annie hails from Eket in Akwa Ibom State and was born in Ibadan. She moved to Lagos with her mother after the divorce of her parents.

The presenter and award winning actor holds a degree in Computer Science and Theatre Arts from the University of Lagos respectively.

She became prominent after her role in the movies titled Pleasure and Crime and Blackberry Babes.