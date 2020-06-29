Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen.

The Lille forward won the award for the Best African Player In Ligue 1 on Monday.

Osimhen floored his international team-mate Simon and eight other African stars to the award.

Reacting to Osimhen’s achievement, Obaseki thanked the striker for making Edo State proud.





Obaseki said: “Hearty congratulations to Edo son and @NGSuperEagles striker, @victorosimhen on his Prix Marc-Vivien Foé win, awarded to the Best African Player in @Ligue1_ENG.

“He is doing Edo proud at @LOSC_EN and we celebrate him for being an enviable ambassador of our dear state.

@LOSC_EN.”

Victor Osimhen was born on the 29th day of December 1998 to his late mother and father, Elder Patrick Osimhen in the city of Lagos, Nigeria.

Victor’s parents have their family origin from Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo State in Nigeria.

However, Osimhen succeeds last year’s winner Nicolas Pepe as well as becoming the second Nigerian after Vincent Enyeama (2014) to claim the Prix Marc-Vivien Foé since inception in 2009.

The 21-year-old, who joined Lille from the Belgian Pro League club Sporting Charleroi last summer was also named the club’s player of the year.

Osimhen scored 18 goals and registered six assists in 38 appearances across all competitions for Lille during the campaign.

Simon also enjoyed a successful debut campaign in France for Nantes.

The versatile winger scored nine goals and grabbed eight assists in 30 games across all competitions for the Canaries.

He also picked up the Nantes’ player of the year and goal of the season prize.