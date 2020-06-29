By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon
Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, have welcomed their first child together, a boy.
The baby born was birth on Monday, June 29, two days after her friends threw her a surprise baby shower.
Regina’s brother shared the news on his Instagram page this afternoon.
He wrote; ”OFFICIALLY AN UNCLE YOU KNOW? Congratulations my diamond. It’s a bouncing baby boy. Iyanu ti sele
@regina.daniels @regina.daniels. Gods the greatest ”.
