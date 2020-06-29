From 1 July, Nigerians can now travel across state boundaries.

Government on Monday announced the lifting of the ban, which had been observed in breaches.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation and chairman Presidential Task Force, PTF, on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, disclosed this during the daily media briefing.

National coordinator of PTF, Dr. Sani Aliyu also added that only fifty percent of the passengers of the buses are allowed during travels.





“Only 50% of the passengers are allowed with compulsory use of face mask,” he said.

The PTF, however, reaffirmed the continuation of the nationwide curfew between 10 pm and 4 am.

He said “travels are not expected at this period.”