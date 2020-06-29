President Muhammadu Buhari has received from COVID-19 PTF another interim report on the state of the pandemic in Nigeria.

Members of the COVID-19 Presidential Task Force were led by government secretary, Mr. Boss Mustapha, who is the chairman.

Mustapha was accompanied by the PTF Coordinator Dr. Sani Aliyu, Director General of NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehinare.

Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari was also at the meeting.





