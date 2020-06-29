By Taiwo Okanlawon

Unconfirmed reports reveal that Olalekan Jacob Ponle, also known as Woodberry, a close associate who was arrested with Hushpuppi in Dubai for allegedly defrauding almost two million people of about N168bn, has fallen ill.

According to controversial Nigerian investigative journalist, Dr, Kemi Olunloyo, Woodberry fell ill nine days after his incarceration at the Moshannon Valley Correctional Center.

“Hushpuppi and Woodberry have spent 9 days in Moshannon federal prison. Sadly Woodberry has fallen ill and being treated. They did not expect this. Criminal Fraudsters $450M,” she tweeted.





Hushpuppi and Woodberry have spent 9 days in Moshannon federal prison.🇺🇸Sadly Woodberry has fallen ill and being treated. They did not expect this. Criminal Fraudsters $450M#kemitalkscrime — Dr. Kemi Olunloyo (Pharm.D) (@KemiOlunloyo) June 29, 2020

Popularly known as Moshannon Valley Correctional Center or Moshannon Valley CI is a federal prison for men located in Philipsburg, Pennsylvania, privately operated by the GEO Group under contract with the Federal Bureau of Prisons. It has a prisoner capacity of 1,878.

The police authorities in Dubai disclosed that Hushpuppi and associates were wanted for fraud in Europe, the US, and Nigeria. They were extradited to the US state of Pennsylvania after week of their arrest.

Out of all the suspects arrested with Hushpuppi, Woodberry is perhaps another high profile person. He was known to be stupendously rich without a visible source of his wealth.

Woodberry is less open with his wealth. However, in March of 2019, he announced that he acquired a twin collection of 2019 edition of Lamborghini Urus at over $200,000 and the 2019 Rolls Royce black badge dawn.

Last week Thursday, the police in Dubai released the video showing the moment when Ray Hushpuppi was arrested.

The video was titled: ” @DubaiPoliceHQ takedown “Hushpuppi”, “Woodberry”, ten international cybercriminals in a special operation dubbed “Fox Hunt 2” was released on the official Twitter page of Dubai Police.

.@DubaiPoliceHQ take down "Hushpuppi", "Woodberry", ten international cybercriminals in a special operation dubbed "Fox Hunt 2" pic.twitter.com/SGwhxDWrE8 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) June 25, 2020

Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, Director of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Dubai Police said Hushpuppi and his gang were planning a $435million cyber fraud on a global scale, before they were busted.