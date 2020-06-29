By Taiwo Okanlawon

Social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha, better known as Mompha docked by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC fraud and money laundering has deleted all contents on his Instagram page.

This is the second time Mompha also known as ‘sky man’ and ‘citizen of the sky’, who had used Instagram to display an ostentatious lifestyle will be going blank on the platform.

The CEO of the unregistered Mompha Bureau de Change first deleted his posts after returning from EFCC’s custody on December 10, 2019.





However, Mompha wiped off all his posts on the platform again, leaving a motivational post. His 973,000 followers were shocked to find all his posts gone on Monday.

“I usually give people more chances than they deserve but once I’m done, I’m done,” the message read.

The move comes days after he reacted to the arrest of another social media celebrity, Raymond Igbalode, popularly known as Hushpuppi, by Dubai police.

Hushpuppi and 12 others were arrested for allegedly defrauding 1.9 million persons to the tune of N168 billion.

At the time of Hushpuppi’s arrest, Mompha, who appeared not to be in good terms with him as a result of an altercation between them on social media, advised his followers on Instagram not to celebrate someone else’s trying times.

“Never mock anyone who is facing a trial case cos you don’t know tomorrow. For those who are worried about me am safe and sound. No shaking, God never disappoint his own,” he wrote on June 10.

Not long afterwards, in an expletive post, Mompha went after people drawing the attention of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the International Police (Interpol) to him.

He wrote: “JUMMA’AT Mubarak ??!!! Note: For those id**ts tagging fbi and interpol on my page and saying you are next na thunder go fire those hand you use in typing by the special Grace you id**t think fbi or interpol dont know mompha you must be really sick f**king hypocrites they never mind their business B**tards!!”

Mompha is on trial in Nigeria for allegedly laundering N32.9 billion.