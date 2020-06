Miralem Pjanic is set to move to the Camp Nou.

Juventus have agreed to sell Pjanic to Barcelona for €60million plus up to €5m in bonuses, both clubs confirmed on their official website.

Pjanic will now sign a contract that will keep him at the Camp Nou for the next four seasons with a buy out clause of 400 million euros.

Although, he will remain with Juventus until the end of the 2019/2020 season.