Edo State House of Assembly on Monday confirmed the nomination of Mr Stewart Efe as a Commissioner and member of the state executive council.

The house after the screening of the nominee declared him fit and educationally qualified to serve as a commissioner in the state.

Efe was thereafter confirmed through a voice vote by the lawmakers.

Also, the house confirmed four non-ex-officio members (Mr Dele Edokpayi, Mr Mustapha Abubarkar, Mr Anthony Ogbeibu and Mrs Felicia Ogbeide) of the state Judicial Service Commission.





Gov. Godwin Obaseki had requested the house to approval for the appointment of Efe as a Commissioner in the state.