A federal high court in Abuja has struck out the certificate forgery lawsuit against Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The plaintiffs identified as Edobor Williams, Ugbesia Abudu Godwin and Amedu Dauda Anakhu, had accused Obaseki of forging his Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) certificate in Classical Studies from the University of Ibadan.

According to them, Obaseki is “not qualified to run or seek election to the office of the governor of Edo State” in the forthcoming 2020 governorship election.

This is coming after the management of the University of Ibadan (UI) confirmed that the governor graduated from the institution in 1979.





They also alleged that certificate forgery contravenes section 182(1)(i) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

However, when the case was brought up in court on Monday, June 29, the plaintiffs and their lawyers were reportedly absent. The defendant was also not represented.

Justice Anwuli Chiekere then proceeded to strike out the suit.