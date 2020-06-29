A Federal High Court Judge, Justice I.E Ekwo, on Monday, stated that he would revoke the bail granted Senator Shehu Sani if he fails to appear in court on the next adjourned date.

This was enclosed in a statement by Dele Oyewale, the Head, Media and Publicity of the EFCC.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting Shehu Sani on two-count criminal charges, bordering on name-dropping and obtaining the sum of USD$25,000.00 (Twenty-five Thousand United States Dollars).

EFCC alleged that he received the sum from one Alhaji Sani Dauda of ASD Motors in Kaduna, under a false pretence that he would use the sum to bribe the Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, to shield Dauda from EFCC’s investigation and prompt the Commission to arrest and prosecute one Abubakar Musa who is having an issue with Dauda.





At the resumed trial on Monday, the defence counsel informed the court that the defendant (Shehu) was not in court because his neighbour just died of COVID-19. He added that the Kaduna State Government has placed a movement restriction in the area.

However, the prosecuting counsel objected to the motion for adjournment. According to COVID-19 was no excuse as he had two witnesses in court, one of which came from the same Kaduna Shehu Sani complained about.

Justice Ekwo thereafter adjourned the case till July, 6,7,8 and 9, 2020 for a continuation of trial.