Nigerian afro-fusion artiste, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has won the 2020 BET best international act award.

The ‘African Giant’ won it for the second time in two years.

In 2019, he floored Teni Makanaki and Mr. Eazi to win the coveted category in the award, but this time it was Innoss’B (DRC), Sho Madjozi (South Africa) Dave (UK), Stormzy (UK), Ninho (France) and S.Pri Noir (France).

Hosted by former Real co-host Amanda Seales, the ceremony took place in the early hours of Monday.





The 2020 edition is the first-ever virtual BET Awards.

This year’s show, which also aired on CBS and BET Her, boasts powerful performances from some of the biggest acts in music, including Alicia Keys, Chloe x Halle, DaBaby, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Lil Wayne, Nas, Questlove, and Usher.

However, Naomi Campbell presented the Best International Act #BETAwards 20 to Burna Boy.

Watch the video below: