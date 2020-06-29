Nigeria’s singer Burna Boy has added the 2020 BET award for best international act to his trophies.

He was announced the winner Sunday night in the category that has as contenders singers such as Stormzy, Dave, both UK based, Ninho and S.Pri Noir(France), Sho Madjozi(South Africa) and Innoss’B(DRC).

It was his second time of picking the award in a row.

However, the fast rising Nigerian hip hop rapper and Afro beats singer, Rema lost out in the’Best New International Act”.





The award was won by Sha Sha from Zimbabwe.

Hosted by Insecure star Amanda Seales, the show is being presented virtually from Los Angeles, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

All the winners

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

Burna Boy (Nigeria) — WINNER

Innoss’B (DRC)

Sho Madjozi (South Africa)

Dave (U.K.)

Stormzy (U.K.)

Ninho (France)

S.Pri Noir (France)

VIEWER’S CHOICE: BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT

Rema (Nigeria)

Sha Sha (Zimbabwe) — WINNER

Celeste (U.K.)

Young T & Bugsey (U.K.)

Hatik (France)

Sracy (France)

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR

Ajee Wilson

Claressa Shields

Coco Gauff

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Simone Biles — WINNER

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Kawhi Leonard

LeBron James — WINNER

Odell Beckham Jr.

Patrick Mahomes II

Stephen Curry

BET HER AWARD

Alicia Keys – “Underdog”

Beyonce Ft. Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid & Saint Jhn – “Brown Skin Girl” — WINNER

Ciara Ft. Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls & La La – “Melanin”

Layton Greene – “I Choose”

Lizzo Ft. Missy Elliott – “Tempo”

Rapsody Ft. PJ Morton – “Afeni”

BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion — WINNER

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Chris Brown Ft. Drake – “No Guidance”

DaBaby – “Bop”

DJ Khaled Ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher” — WINNER

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – “Hot Girl Summer”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Beyonce

H.E.R.

Jhene Aiko

Kehlani

Lizzo — WINNER

Summer Walker