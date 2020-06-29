Nigeria’s singer Burna Boy has added the 2020 BET award for best international act to his trophies.
He was announced the winner Sunday night in the category that has as contenders singers such as Stormzy, Dave, both UK based, Ninho and S.Pri Noir(France), Sho Madjozi(South Africa) and Innoss’B(DRC).
It was his second time of picking the award in a row.
However, the fast rising Nigerian hip hop rapper and Afro beats singer, Rema lost out in the’Best New International Act”.
The award was won by Sha Sha from Zimbabwe.
Hosted by Insecure star Amanda Seales, the show is being presented virtually from Los Angeles, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.
All the winners
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
Burna Boy (Nigeria) — WINNER
Innoss’B (DRC)
Sho Madjozi (South Africa)
Dave (U.K.)
Stormzy (U.K.)
Ninho (France)
S.Pri Noir (France)
VIEWER’S CHOICE: BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT
Rema (Nigeria)
Sha Sha (Zimbabwe) — WINNER
Celeste (U.K.)
Young T & Bugsey (U.K.)
Hatik (France)
Sracy (France)
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR
Ajee Wilson
Claressa Shields
Coco Gauff
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Simone Biles — WINNER
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kawhi Leonard
LeBron James — WINNER
Odell Beckham Jr.
Patrick Mahomes II
Stephen Curry
BET HER AWARD
Alicia Keys – “Underdog”
Beyonce Ft. Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid & Saint Jhn – “Brown Skin Girl” — WINNER
Ciara Ft. Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls & La La – “Melanin”
Layton Greene – “I Choose”
Lizzo Ft. Missy Elliott – “Tempo”
Rapsody Ft. PJ Morton – “Afeni”
BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion — WINNER
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Chris Brown Ft. Drake – “No Guidance”
DaBaby – “Bop”
DJ Khaled Ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher” — WINNER
Doja Cat – “Say So”
Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – “Hot Girl Summer”
Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST
Beyonce
H.E.R.
Jhene Aiko
Kehlani
Lizzo — WINNER
Summer Walker
What do you think?