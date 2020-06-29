By Preye Campbell

As Burna Boy picked up his second consecutive BET Award for Best International Act, I start to wonder if he really is not in a league of his own.

If you are a fan of the pop world, you’ll agree with me that Burna Boy (born Damini Ogulu) has been just a little more than a breath of fresh air to the African entertainment industry.

We have enjoyed a mega rebirth of the Afrobeat superstar since his Outside album in 2018. About two years down the line and that firm, signatory voice has been churning hits back to back.





This is why, perhaps, a lot of people consider him to be Afrobeats biggest superstar in the country. That berth, as others have argued, belongs to one of StarBoy himself, Wizkid and DMW act, Davido. The argument certainly is that, while Burna Boy went into somewhat obscurity between 2013 to 2017 (after rising to the limelight with Like To Party in 2012),the Wizkid and Davido have kept the battle between themselves by consistently wowing us with hits and breaking and making records both at home and abroad.

The Biggest Afrobeat Star in Africa argument is one that will never end; like a Messi and Ronaldo debate in Football. More people will even discredit the African Giant pioneer giving his sometimes controversial attitude.

But, as I have always believed, perhaps this attitude comes from the Grammy Awards nominee knowing so that he is the most talented artiste in Africa today. A voice like Burna’s could feature on any local and international track and even any genre.

Why? He provides that uniqueness and freshness in any song and consistently gives it a groove you will surely dance to.

You can see this from his collaborations, with the most recent being the Jerusalema Remix with South African act, Master KG.

Besides, Burna’s content is original. Of course the other two giants are not far off this category but it is evident who the better singer is.

Again, in terms of consistency, Wizkid and Davido own the spot having been around for a decade now.

With that, they might be the best.

But Burna Boy owns the throne at the moment. He is the African Giant for a reason.