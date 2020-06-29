Former Big Brother Naija housemate and brand influencer Venita Akpofure celebrates her daughter as she clocks 3, today June 29 2020.

Taking to social media to share photos of her second daughter, the mum of two beautiful girls penned sweet words for her her baby girl:

‘Happy Birthday Queen,





When God brought you to me, I was delighted. You came healthy and happy and strong. Such a confident and self assured little madam you are now. I thank God for your adorable and strong personality. Queen daughter, I pray that God will bestow favor upon your life so that you may enjoy victory in whatever you do. Have a beautiful birthday celebration, my dear. May you flourish and prosper abundantly in every aspect of your beautiful life. And may God continue to provide and bless me with all the resources to ensure you and your sister excel and exceed always ❤️❤️❤️

The energy my girls have ⚡️ 🦄⚡️🦄 🤣😂🤣😂 HBD Queen S 💓’