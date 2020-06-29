The much anticipated Big Brother Naija season 5 will kick-start on Sunday, 19 July.

This was announced by the show organizer, Multichoice Nigeria on Monday.

Earlier in May, the management of the reality show announced the opening for video submissions for the upcoming season 5 of the show.

However, the latest announcement follows the conclusion of the online auditions which recorded over 30,000 entries from BBNaija hopefuls.





BBNaija season 5 will be broadcast live on DStv channel 198 and GOtv Max and Jolli packages on channel 29, with the live eviction shows and weekly highlights aired on Africa Magic Showcase, Africa Magic Urban and Africa Magic Family.

DStv viewers will also follow the drama this season with the DStv Now app on a smartphone, tablet, or laptop.

Meanwhile, this season’s prize money promises to be bigger including other surprises for viewers and fans of the show.

On the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic, MultiChoice Nigeria assured viewers that global best practices, precautions, and preventive measures will be followed throughout the show.