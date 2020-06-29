The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extra-Ordinary Convention Committee is holding its inaugural meeting today at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

Among the early arrivals were the Secretary of the committee, Senator John Akpan Udoedehe, Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, former Senate President, Ken Nnamani and the Chairman of the committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State.

It is expected that the former deputy National Secretary, Victor Giadom will present a handing over note to the committee.

Other members of the committee are Governor Isiaka Oyetola, Senator Ken Nnamani, Stella Okorete, Dr. James Lalu and Sen. Abubakar Yusuf.





Also on the committee are Reps man Akinyemi Olaide, David Lyon, Abba Ari, Prof. Tahir Mamman Ismail Ahmed.