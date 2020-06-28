By Okafor Ofiebor

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike has condemned security agencies for not arresting those that threatened to destroy the state.

Speaking on Arise Television on contemporary issues affecting the polity on Sunday, Governor Wike complained that the threat by a pro-Amaechi group which has gone viral did not mean anything to security agencies.

He said the same All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters threatened and actually attacked the State High Court because of internal party squabbles.





He added that the security agencies failed to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Wike said the pro-Amaechi supporters were courageous because their “pay masters” have assured them of security cover.

“It’s really unfortunate that some people will now want to destroy the state. They issue threats and the security agencies cannot come out to say we can’t tolerate such threats against the peace and existence of the state.

“I will not go to court against anybody because the threat is in the public domain. It is obvious, that they have the Police, Department of State Security, Air Force, Navy and the Army.

“Otherwise, how do you explain the long silence of the Nigeria security agencies over such threats already trending online.

“For whatever reasons, why won’t they bother about the person making such threats because of an internal problem within APC.

” Remember, for the first time in the history of this country when Chibuike Amaechi was Governor, he shut down the courts for two years. Based on that experience, more threats and attacks are seen.

“The minister is now coming to say that he is not a man of violence which is not true. We are not children to be so deceived.

“During the campaign leading to 2019 elections, he came to the state chanting war songs and nobody cautioned him,” the governor complained.

Commenting on how the Police tried to frustrate the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Wike expressed regret that a deputy Commissioner of Police in the state worked to frustrate the implementation of an Executive Order.

He said because the heads of the security agencies cooperated with him to save lives in the state they were all transferred and that has instilled fear in their successors.

“I have said it always, that governors are not the real chief security officers. They are only Chief Logistics Officers of their states providing funds for security agencies’ operations.

“For us, we are talking about covid-19 pandemic, which is commonplace across the country. The safety of the people is paramount and we signed an Executive Order but a deputy commissioner went ahead to flout it.

“In fact, the commissioner of police was transferred, including the director of DSS, and the Air Force Commander because they worked with me to enforce COVID-19 protocols.

“The new people they have sent are also afraid. Such double standard in this country is not healthy”, he said.

Governor Wike also called on Amnesty International to be objective in their activities and stop labeling states with alarming reports.

He described as incorrect the figure of deaths in the state as a result of cultism which was published by the institution, saying that cultism has been fought to a standstill in Rivers state.