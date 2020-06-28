By Taiwo Okanlawon

Ex-Ultimate Love Nigeria love guest, Arnold Olatunde, has denied stealing from a hotel where he and his partner, Bolanle Oluchi Babalola lodged in Lagos.

The 32-year-old denied the accusation that he took away everything in the hotel room where the couple had been staying due to the coronavirus lockdown and alleged that it was she who threw him out of the room which is being paid for by the organisers of the show.

“DISCLAIMER. A voice note is currently being circulated over the internet insinuating that Arnold under the guise of his birthday went away with everything in the hotel room he had been staying with his partner Bolanle under the auspices of multichoice due to the pandemic lockdown.

“This is very untrue and incorrect as Arnold moved out of the hotel room as requested by Bolanle for reasons best known to her. On his birthday, the sum of #1,500,000 was presented to him as a gift with #1,000,000 coming from the BOLAR parents figures for him to rent an apartment as he requested for when he was asked what he wanted as his gift.

“Also the sum of #500,000 from BOLAR fans which was received weeks after his birthday on the 25th of June 2020. The sum of #1,000,000 was credited directly to Arnold’s account and a big part of this was refunded back to the Parent figures when Bolanle insisted on being given half of the money as her share because she wasn’t interested in getting an apartment.

“The information being passed across with the VN is not only painting a wrong picture of Arnold as a fraud but also, painting Bolanle as a liar that would malign Arnold’s character just to make herself into a saint.

“This is defamation of character and slander and the brand of Arnold will not tolerate lies against his person nor will it let detractors use Bolanle’s name in an attempt to legitimize their dirty claims.

“Arnold is not a scam but a young man who went to find love on the show and is being emotionally tortured because he loved too much.

“Whilst Arnold and Bolanle are trying to sort this amicably and settle issues on a common ground, We are using this opportunity to inform the public that legal steps will be taken if there are further slanders on the persons of Arnold and by extension Bolanle,” the statement reads in part.

The Ultimate Love reality TV show ended a week early on March 25 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Arnold and Bolanle who were jointly known as Bolar on the show, were second runners-up and walked away with N25,000.

The winners, Kachi and Roksie, jointly known as Roksie, announced their engagement on the same day as Kachi went down on one knee to pop the question to Rosie during the show’s finale and she said yes.