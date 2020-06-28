U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday he wasn’t briefed by U.S. intelligence on a report that Russian agents offered bounties to Afghan militants to kill U.S. soldiers.

He posted the denial on Twitter:

“Nobody briefed or told me, @VP Pence, or Chief of Staff @MarkMeadows about the so-called attacks on our troops in Afghanistan by Russians, as reported through an “anonymous source” by the Fake News @nytimes

“Everybody is denying it & there have not been many attacks on us,” Mr. Trump said.





“Nobody’s been tougher on Russia than the Trump Administration. With Corrupt Joe Biden & Obama, Russia had a field day, taking over important parts of Ukraine – Where’s Hunter? Probably just another phony Times hit job, just like their failed Russia Hoax. Who is their “source”?

Then he doubled down by saying the New York Times, must reveal its source:

“The Fake News @ nytimes must reveal its “anonymous” source. Bet they can’t do it, this “person” probably does not even exist!”

The New York Times reported Friday that U.S. intelligence concluded months ago that Russian military intelligence agents had offered the bounties to militants linked to the Taliban.

The paper said Mr. Trump was briefed on the matter, and that the National Security Council held a meeting about it in late March.

Four U.S. soldiers were killed in combat in Afghanistan earlier this year.

Other administration officials have denied the allegation that the president was told of bounties.

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said he has “confirmed that neither the President nor the Vice President were ever briefed on any intelligence alleged by the New York Times in its reporting.”

“The New York Times reporting, and all other subsequent news reports about such an alleged briefing are inaccurate,” Mr. Ratcliffe said.White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said.