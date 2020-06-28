By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has warned her fans to stay safe after losing two acquaintances to Coronavirus pandemic within 24 hours.

The 35-year-old made this known Instagram on Sunday, warning that the coronavirus is real.

“Lost an acquaintance yesterday, lost another just now. COVID-19 isn’t on a break guys. It ain’t no myth. S**t is f**king real,” she warned.





This is coming less than 24 hours after singer, Peter Okoye of defunct P-Square shared on Instagram that himself, his wife, Lola Omotayo, their daughter Aliona Okoye and two of their domestic staff, had tested positive for coronavirus.

The 38-year-old also confirmed that they have all recovered.