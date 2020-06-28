A 150-bed COVID-19 isolation centre was commissioned in Lagos today by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as the state faces a surge in cases.
The centre is at the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba.
It was built by CACOVID, with funds donated by a coalition of private sector Nigerian businesses.
Lagos certainly needs more bed spaces, with a caseload of 10,026 COVID-19 cases as at Saturday..
The bulk of the cases are active.
Only 1419 cases have been successfully managed and discharged, according to the Ministry of Health.
