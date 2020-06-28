A 150-bed COVID-19 isolation centre was commissioned in Lagos today by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as the state faces a surge in cases.

The centre is at the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba.

It was built by CACOVID, with funds donated by a coalition of private sector Nigerian businesses.





Lagos certainly needs more bed spaces, with a caseload of 10,026 COVID-19 cases as at Saturday..

The bulk of the cases are active.

Only 1419 cases have been successfully managed and discharged, according to the Ministry of Health.