By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerian singer Divine Ikubor popularly referred to as REMA has received his car gift for winning the NEXT RATED CATEGORY of the HEADIES AWARD.

The Dumebi crooner alongside his manager Super Sean were at the office of the organizers to pick up the car he won in October, 2019.

Jonzing World manager expressed his appreciation, saying that his artist will continue to prove to the world that indeed he is the next rated artiste out of Africa.