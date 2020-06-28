Regina Daniels: holds baby shower

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels who is expecting her first child with husband Ned Nwoko, has held her baby shower.

She shared on Instastories videos from the event which was co-hosted by Ned and her friends.

The posts show guests arriving at the party venue before mum-to-be Regina joins them.

She wore a long black dress with a sash and could not hide her excitement as she immediately joined her guests on the dance floor.


Regina has described pregnancy as an amazing experience.