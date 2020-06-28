The Police Command in Zamfara, on Saturday, confirmed the killing of four persons in a fresh bandits attack at Yartalata village in Tsafe Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Muhammad Shehu, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria in Gusau.

Shehu said the bandits invaded the village on Friday at about 5.30 p.m., killing four persons and injured many others.

“The village is around Zamfara border with Katsina state





“Therefore, the attackers are suspected to have come from neighbouring Katsina communities.

“The command has deployed security personnel to the area to restore peace and normalcy,’’ the PPRO said.

He appealed to people of the area to remain calm, law abiding and report any specious movement to the nearest security outpost.

NAN