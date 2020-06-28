Operatives of Ogun State Police Command have arrested two robbers on the Kara long bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in the Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state while robbing motorists.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

Oyeyemi identified the suspects as Ibrahim Nura, 27, an indigene of Kebbi State and Isaac Kyegh, an indigene of Benue.

Oyeyemi said they were arrested while dispossessing the motorists on the bridge.





Oyeyemi explained that the duo residing in Kara, Isheri, Ogun attacked one Agoro Adebayo and Olalekan Toheeb whose vehicle had a mechanical fault on the bridge.

He added that the victims were attacked by the suspects while trying to fix their faulty car.

According to him, two men suddenly came out from under the bridge and threatened the duo with knife and cutlass so as to dispossess them of their valuables.

“In the process, the patrol team from Warewa division led by the DPO SP Afeniforo Folake who are on routine patrol on the bridge met them in the act.

“On sighting the policemen, the suspects took to their heels and jumped under the bridge, but, they were hotly chased and apprehended right under the bridge where they have turned to their hideout.”

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to Special Anti Robbery Squad for discreet investigation and prosecution