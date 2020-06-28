Award winning Nollywood actress and producer Lillian Amah has revealed her memorable moments in the make-believe industry.

Her most memorable moments include winning two awards for her role in Out of Bounds as well as the Reel awards best new actress 1998 and Thema Awards best upcoming actress 1998, she said.

Another memorable moment of her career, according to her, was “landing the roles of The Dean in Doctors Quarters, Kaneng in Tinsel and Nori in Hush.”

Amah, however, recounted some challenges she has encountered in the industry.





“Some of the challenges I encountered include the fact that I had a 9-5 day job. So, I didn’t have a lot of time to spare for acting. There was also the challenge of not having an agent or manager, so I had to seek acting jobs on my own or rely on producers calling me because they had seen me in something else”, she told THE NATION.

She also revealed her status as a writer who has published two books- ‘Echoes of a Heartbeat’ and ‘Dreams of Yesterday’.

“I am working on my third book tentatively, titled ‘The Things We Do to Each Other’. So writing is the other thing I do. I am also working on a new business which I will soon unveil”, she said.

Personalities she admires include, “Edith Jayne Azuh now Mrs Edith Emma Ayalogu for her deep talent as an actress; former governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, for his kindness and humane disposition; Late Thomas Sankara of Burkina Faso for his integrity; former US President Barack Obama, for his oratory and gentlemanliness, and Queen Elizabeth of The United Kingdom for always being a lady.”

Her parents, late Chief Pius Stanley Amah and late Mrs. Elizabeth Ezidi Amah, were her greatest influence and role models, she said.

