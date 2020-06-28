Nollywood actor Williams Uchemba has done it again.

The actor, known for his philanthropic activities, took to his social media page to announce he fed 1000 people on Sunday.

He thanked God and other partners who made it possible.

He said: By the help of God we feed 1000 people today the rain tried to stop us but I guess we are not salt.





I want to thank the founder of @youthindiaspora, @a1chisom for partnering with me on this one, Nigerian Army, the response squad and the police for helping us coordinate everything and I want to also thank the @williams_uchembafoundation team for the work well done and lastly, I want to thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ for giving us the grace and strength to keep pushing. 🙏🏾 full video coming up soon.

This is coming a few days after the actor adopted a young man, identified as Demola, whom he met working as an apprentice in a furniture store.

Uchemba announced that Demola is determined to study economics at the university, and he is ready to sponsor and mentor him with the knowledge.

Uchemba, in May 2020, also built a house for a family who lived in a slum for 13 years and lost a child to infections.