By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Aggrieved Nigerians have taken to their social media pages to call out Access bank over repeated stamp-duty charges that was deducted from their savings.

Over the weekend, Access Bank’s customers were debited repeatedly for stamp-duty charges. Meanwhile, tweeps alleged that the bank debited them before the actual date. Screenshots of debit alert for Monday, June 29 were issued on Saturday, June 27.

Some Twitter accounts have called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate the issue. They promise to storm the bank, come Monday morning for explanations.





See some of the tweets below;

I have been debited 6times in a space of 4hours for stamp duty from @myaccessbank, is this now a new form of stealing money ?😠 #accessbank @accessbank_help — Drew (@callmedrdrew) June 27, 2020

Dear @myaccessbank pls return the postal duty stamp charges you've debited from my account 3 times today!

To think the debits are backdated to Feb and March its annoying.

So what will happen when you debit me for other months. Btw I'm boycotting you guys! @cenbank #Accessbank — Mabeline💜 (@Mabelchise) June 27, 2020

In less than 24 hours, #accessbank has deducted stamp duty/ postal stamp duty 3 times. @officialEFCC ask them some questions please. #accessbank please explain. pic.twitter.com/M41Dp9N0s2 — Oruhu! (@DennisIjeh) June 27, 2020

#accessbank stamp duty charge of February and march in june? E B things pic.twitter.com/mCl2ABhjZn — Beu_lah (@Olowo_Investor1) June 27, 2020

#Accessbank is now obviously trying hard to take Huspuppi's place as king of scammers,,,, pic.twitter.com/AvuelgMT3C — Dave_sars (@dave_Sars1967) June 27, 2020

At the time this report was filed, there was no official response from Access bank.