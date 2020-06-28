Dr Herbert Wigwe, the MD of Access Bank

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Aggrieved Nigerians have taken to their social media pages to call out Access bank over repeated stamp-duty charges that was deducted from their savings.

Over the weekend, Access Bank’s customers were debited repeatedly for stamp-duty charges. Meanwhile, tweeps alleged that the bank debited them before the actual date. Screenshots of debit alert for Monday, June 29 were issued on Saturday, June 27.

Some Twitter accounts have called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate the issue. They promise to storm the bank, come Monday morning for explanations.


At the time this report was filed, there was no official response from Access bank.