By Taiwo Okanlawon

Lagos based Nigerian Afro-pop artiste, Olanrewaju Micheal, also known as Monas PD has released his debut single titled, “One Take”.

The Ketu born and bred talented musician dropped the banging song on Sunday and it’s available on streaming platforms.

‘One Take’ is a pure afro vibe and was produced by whiz artiste /producer, Olawale Mofe George, popularly known as Whalez.





With his wavy Afro vibe and melodious swings, Monas is here to rule. You can connect with Monas Pd on social media platforms @monas_pd

Stream One Take on AudioMack