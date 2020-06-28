By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Lightskinned Nollywood actress Monalisa Chinda-Coker has shared never-before-seen photos of herself and her husband.

The 45-year-old actress got married to her husband in 2016 and has kept him out of the public eye.

She, however, posted photos on her official Instagram with the caption; ” As long as I am locked down with you… Let me be quarantined forever. My Soul Teenage Lover”.





Monalisa Chinda was born in Port Harcourt, Rivers State to Ikwerre parents. She is the firstborn in her family of two sons and four daughters.

In 2011, Monalisa was crowned the Face of Port Harcourt in her hometown, Rivers state.