The Lagos State Government has sealed various lounges, bars, spas and night clubs across the State for flouting Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s order on closure of social clubs in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The Director General, Lagos Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola disclosed this when he led the Commission’s compliance and enforcement team to Lagos Island, Surulere, Abule -Egba and environs.

He declared that Lagos State has zero tolerance for breach of safety guidelines and protocols.

According to Him, mass gathering of people in social clubs, spas and night clubs during the pandemic negated safety guidelines.





He said preliminary investigation revealed that some bars, spas, lounges and night clubs were not complying with the safety guidelines and closure order as directed by the Governor.

The Director General stated that the Commission had started issuing provisional safety compliance certificates to social clubs that have registered and have had their facilities verified.

He urged centres that were yet to comply with the register to open initiative to do so, adding that facilities that have registered, verified and issued certificates were not to open, until stipulated guidelines and pronouncements to open were made by the Governor.

Mojola emphasized that registration and verification were free and user friendly.

He appealed to all and sundry to support the government in complying with safety guidelines and protocols.