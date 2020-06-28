The Lagos State Government has engaged stakeholders on the expansion of three interconnecting roads in Kosofe Local Government Area.

The roads are Demurin, Agidi and Church Streets.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako disclosed during the interaction with stakeholders at Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja that the stakeholders’ meeting marked another remarkable stride towards achieving the Transportation and Traffic Management as well as the making Lagos a 21st Century Economy pillars through massive investment in road infrastructure development across the nooks and crannies of Lagos State.

His words: “‘that this is coming immediately after our discussion with the people of Eti-Osa on the Regional Road Project last Thursday greatly underscores the courage and doggedness of our Administration.





“This is our culture towards the achievement of a greater Lagos through improved road infrastructure for social and economic transformation of the State.”

Speaking through the Director of Administration and Human Resources, Mrs. Folashade Lediju, the Commissioner said that the project was conceived as a solution to the perennial traffic gridlock, experienced by motorists along Ketu- Mile 12 axis of the Lagos- Ikorodu Road.

Calling for people’s cooperation, he stated further that “as in every development, this project will definitely make demands on our ability to accommodate growth by making needful adjustments and removing impediments in the Right of Way of the Project in public interest.”

He explained that the Stakeholders’ meeting was part of the best practices adopted by the Lagos State Government which had continuously sought the common good.

The commissioner noted that government had kept faith with her promise of inclusive governance in which the view and interest of everyone, regardless of gender, age or creed matter, was protected.

“I make bold to say that I am very proud of the accomplishments of this Administration led by an unrelenting achiever, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State who has continued to demonstrate an uncommon and unequalled passion for the development of our dear State” he said.

Salako emphasized that the government was working diligently to ensure that the people were part of the success story as they take ownership of public projects.

“This definitely another opportunity for stakeholders in Alapere and the entire Kosofe LGA to cooperate with us for the successful execution of Demurin, Agidi and Church Streets road expansion project” he said.

He added that upon completion, the interconnecting roads would boost the transportation and socio- economic development of the State by enhancing interconnectivity within this area in particular and the State in general.

Ths Special Adviser, Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Engr. Olujimi Hotonu, said that Demurin, Agidi and Church roads were strategic link roads connecting several other roads within the environs in Kosofe Local Government Area.

According to her, the roads were alternative bypass route for traffic on Mile 12 and Ikorodu road, adding that the project, upon completion would reduce travel time and create job opportunities.

She added that the length of the road in Demurin is about 1.959km, Agidi is about 1.041km while the length of road in Church street is about 742m.

She urged the people to cooperate to ensure speedy completion of the roads to make life more comfortable to the people.

The Chairman House of Assembly Committee on Information, Hon. Tunde Braimoh who is the represents Kosofe in the House of Assembly, praised the Governor of Lagos State for the development in Kosofe and urged for speedy dispensation of compensation.

The Oba of Ketu, His Royal Majesty Dr. Isiaka Balogun Oyero, Ilufemiloye 1 said that the project was welcome and urged the Government to reach the people with information on its progress through the palace.