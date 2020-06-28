Afenifere chieftain, Chief Ayo Adebanjo said he knew President Muhammadu Buhari was deceiving APC National Leader Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He added that Tinubu was also deceiving him.

Chief Ayo Adebanjo stated this while reacting to the rumoured rift between President Buhari and Bola Tinubu.

Adebanjo’s statement was not surprising because the Presidency said there was no rift between the leaders but many commentators described Thursday’s decision of the National Executive Committee of the APC to dissolve its National Working Committee as a blow to Tinubu’s ambition.





Adebanjo, however, further described APC as a gathering of incompatible persons and argued that there was no ideology binding the party members together.

He said it was all about power-seekers who are only interested in sharing offices.

Adebanjo said, “I have worry for him (Tinubu). He knew all these things but he relied on Buhari and worked to make him the President. I said it before publicly that Buhari is deceiving Asiwaju and Asiwaju is deceiving Buhari. Everybody is trying to use the other. Why can’t Tinubu hammer on restructuring knowing that this was what brought Buhari to office?

“I have been in this game for 70 years. So, many of those who are talking now were not born then. That is the truth – even Buhari was a toddler. He is now 74. Each time I tell you, why should Tinubu, the Vice-President (Yemi Osinbajo) and all those who were in Alliance for Democracy run to the APC? Why are they hesitating now to stand for restructuring? They can’t talk.

“All the things I am telling you now – it is not the first time. I said both Jagaban (Tinubu) and Osinbajo should get out of the APC. I said it openly. It is a disgrace and disservice to the Yorubaland. So, what is happening now shows there is nothing to bind them together.”