Arsenal will face either Manchester City or Newcastle in the semi-final of the Emirates FA Cup.

Manchester United on the other hand will face Chelsea, following Sunday’s draw.

All the two games will be played at Wembley Stadium on the weekend of Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 July.

Manchester United reached the last four of the world’s oldest knockout football competition for a 30th time – a record jointly held with Arsenal – by beating Norwich City 2-1 after extra-time at Carrow Road on Saturday evening.





Arsenal qualified after beating Sheffield United 2-1, the winner coming from David Ceballos in extra time.

Chelsea also edged out Leicester 1-0.

The fourth qualifier will be known at the end of Man City match with Newcastle, later today.