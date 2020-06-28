By Okafor Ofiebor

A former member of the Rivers State House of Assembly who respresented Ahoada East Constituency I, Hon. Martyns Mannah and unrepentant critic of Governor Nyesom Wike’s administration has died after protracted illness.

It cannot be immediately confirm the circumstances surrounding his sudden demise but a source disclosed that the lawmaker has been battling a heart complication for a while.

Mannah was until his death an associate of Transportation Minister, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State.





The news of his death was confirmed by one his aides who does not want his names mentioned.

During his first tenure, the late lawmaker, representing Constituency 1, Ahoada East Local Government, under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party, later became an ardent critic of Wike’s style of administration.

