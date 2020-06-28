Nigerian entertainer, Oladapo Oyebanjo known as D’banj, is at the centre of another controversy after he was captured in a party hosted in Abuja.

A Nigerian lady identified as Seyitan had claimed that the entertainer raped her in 2018.

The Inspector-General of police had also ordered a probe into the case and D’banj was flown to Abuja and interrogated by Adaku Anya, an assistant police commissioner.

But on Sunday, clips showed that the entertainer was unbothered about the rape accusations and also COVID-19.





The clips, which were said to have been from an Abuja party, showed the embattled singer coming within close proximity of showgoers without having a face mask.

According to The Cable, the event took place on Saturday, despite social distancing guidelines by the federal government to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In the clip, D’banj can be seen singing with a microphone amid a deluge of dancing people while occasionally shaking hands, embracing others, and striking poses with both fans and admirers.

– Amidst the pandemic and social distancing control rule, Singer – Dbanj spotted in a party packed full of people in Abuja. pic.twitter.com/eudBHwc64x — Postsubman (@Postsubman) June 28, 2020