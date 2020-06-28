The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Police Command has called on members of the public to help provide information on a party allegedly attended by music star, D-Banj, amid the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria.

In an 18-second video that circulated on the internet on Sunday, the musician, whose real name is Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, was seen performing at a crowded party inside a house, without face masks and social distancing rule clearly flouted.

The clips were said to have emerged from a party he attended on Saturday in Abuja.

However, the Police, in a statement by the Public Relations Officer, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, on Sunday evening said the time and venue of the video could not be verified.





The statement read, “The attention of the Chairman FCT Covid-19 Enforcement Team and Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Bala Ciroma has been drawn to a video in circulation alleged to have been recorded at a party attended by Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, popularly known as D-Bang in Abuja.

“It is pertinent to state that the venue and time the video was recorded has not been verified.

“Members of the public, with privileged information, are called upon to furnish the FCT Covid-19 Enforcement Team with details of the said event.

“The Team wishes to state that it would not tolerate any violation of the Quarantine act and Covid-19 guidelines.”