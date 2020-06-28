The Chief Judge of Kogi State, Nasir Ajanah has died at age 64.

A member of the late Judge’s family who confirmed his death on Sunday morning, said he died at the COVID-19 isolation centre in Gwagwalada, Abuja.

Ajanah died a week after the death of Ibrahim Shaibu Atadoga, the president of the Kogi customary court of appeal was reported.

Before his death, the late judge served in various capacities.





He was chairman, Kabba Disturbance Tribunal, Kogi, (1994); chairman, election petitions tribunal in Adamawa state (1998).

He was also a member of the governing council of Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (1999 and 2006) and chairman, panel on Murtala Mohammed international airport fire incident (2000).