By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels who is heavily pregnant with her first child was pictured together with her husband, her co-wife and their beautiful children.

Her husband, Ned Nwoko who is also married to his Morrocan wife, Laila Charani, shared the family photo on his Instagram page with the caption ”Family”.

She had a surprise baby shower earlier with friends and family.





The 19-year-old actress married her 59-year-old husband sometime in 2019