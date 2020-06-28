President Muhammadu Buhari said the brilliant legal career of Justice Nasir Ajana, the late chief judge of Kogi State will remain a reference.

Buhari said this Sunday in his condolence message to the government and people of Kogi State over Ajana’s death.

According to a statement by spokesman Garba Shehu, President Buhari commiserated with Ajana’s family, Nigerian Bar Association and Body of Benchers.

He urged his family and all associates to find comfort in prayers and acceptance of the will of God.





President Buhari believed the late Chief Judge made a remarkable impact on the state, his chosen profession and community.

He said there was clear evidence that his death will create a huge gap in the Kogi judiciary.

The President prayed that Almighty God will grant the soul of the departed a peaceful rest.

The Kogi State Government has also reacted to the death of Justice Ajanah, who passed away on Sunday morning at a Covid-19 Isolation Centre in Abuja.

The government described the passing as a massive blow to the government and people of the State.

In a press statement issued on Sunday Mr Kingsley Fanwo, Commissioner for Information and Communications, the government said Ajana will be sorely missed for his tenacity of purpose and outstanding commitment to the sanctity of the temple of justice.

The government described him as a colossus in the noble profession of law.

“The State Government will work with the family of the late Chief Justice to give him a befitting burial. His shoes will be impossible to fill,” the statement added.

Ajanah died exactly a week after the State lost Justice Ibrahim Shaibu Atadoga, President Kogi State Customary Court of Appeals.