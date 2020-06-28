President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Malawi opposition alliance leader, Lazarus Chakwera, the winner of the country’s presidential election re-run.

The alliance won the re-run with 58.57 percent of the total votes as declared by the country’s electoral commission.

Chakwera’s victory came five months after the first vote, in which President Peter Mutharika was declared the winner.

The opposition faulted the result as a product of fraud and challenged it in the court.





“Greetings from the government and people of Nigeria,” President Buhari said.

“I congratulate you and the alliance on your impressive victory in the elections.

“I look forward to working with you for the advancement of peace, security and development of the entire continent,” he said.