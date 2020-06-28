The Hama Bachama and Paramount ruler of the Bachama Kingdom in Adamawa, Mr Honest Stephen, has died.

Mr Timawus Mathias, the Nzobyalata Hama Bachama and Spokesman of Bachama Kingdom, confirmed the death to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Mathias said that the deceased died in the early hours of Sunday, June 28, at his palace in Numan, Adamawa.

“He died following a brief illness. Already the funeral rights are well underway according to Bachama tradition in Lamurde, the Kingdom’s headquarters.





“Homan Honest Irmiya Stephen was 66 years old,” Mathias said.

He noted that late Honest received his staff of office on Dec. 15, 2013, from former governor Murtala Nyako.

Mathias also confirmed that the King was a retired officer of the Nigerian Army who ascended the throne in 2012.

Late Hama Bachama was the 28th ruler of the Bachama kingdom.