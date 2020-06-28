The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami said there was no legal impediment on him in relation to the administration oaths.

Malami said this in a statement issued by Dr. Umar Gwandu, his Special Assistant on Media on Saturday in Abuja.

Malami’s statement followed the criticisms he received from some lawyers and the Peoples Democratic Party for administering the oath of office to Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State as the chairman of the new caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress on Thursday.

The swearing-in followed the dissolution of the party’s National Working Committee by the National Executive Committee of the party which held its meeting at the Chamber of the Federal Executive Council in Abuja.





However, Malami said that working towards the entrenchment of democracy and democratic culture is not only a desirable responsibility but a constitutional one, regarding the constitutional provisions and the demand for the sustenance of democracy in the country.

He explained that the office of the Attorney General exercises dual functions inclusive of that of Minister of Justice which is a political and advisory function, and administration of justice.

Malami said that a federation is an embodiment of governance inclusive of the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary with a possible expansion to accommodate private, corporate and associated entities.

“Within that context, it will not be out of place for the Attorney-General of the Federation to administer an oath on anyone, including the leadership of any political party, whether he belongs to it or not.

“Within this context, a lawyer, a judge and indeed a private legal practitioner and a commissioner for oath, are recognized statutorily as people vested with the power to administer an oath.

“An Attorney General of the federation who clearly falls within that circle, cannot be an exception”, he said.

He said that the fundamental question that begs for an answer remains whether there exists any legal impediment preventing the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice from administering an oath.

He, therefore, renewed his commitment to discharging his constitutional responsibilities of upholding the democratic culture and compliance with the rule of law.